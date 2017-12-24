49ers pregame: Jaguars missing top WRs; Celek to play for SF

The Jaguars are without their two most prolific pass catchers, Marqise Lee and Allen Hurns today, while defensive end Aaron Lynch is a healthy scratch for the 49ers.
Jacksonville will start rookies Dede Westbrook and Keelan Cole at receiver. Cole had seven catches for 186 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 45-7 win over the Houston Texans.
In addition to Lynch, a free-agent in March, San Francisco will sit defensive ends Leger Douzable and Pita Taumoepenu, meaning that Solomon Thomas, Tank Carradine, Cassius Marsh, Ronald Blair and Elvis Dumervil will play that spot today.
Marsh and ex-Jaguar Sheldon Day were late season pickups who have outplayed -- or at least out-practiced -- some of their teammates as the 49ers have had to decide in recent weeks which healthy linemen will sit for the game.
DeForest Buckner is active and expected to start after missing two of three practices during the week with a sprained ankle.
For the second straight season, Buckner leads the 49ers defensive linemen in snaps played though he no longer is the NFL leader at his position. Buckner has logged 776 snaps with two games remaining. Last year he had 1,005.
The Jaguars use their similarly sized star defensive lineman, Calais Campbell, as a defensive end in their defense, and he's responded with 14 1/2 sacks. San Francisco defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, however, explained on Thursday need him at the spear point of their defense, the three-technique spot.
Tight end Garrett Celek, who has touchdown catches in the last two games, was questionable with knee and rib injuries but is active for today's game.
49ers inactives
DL Aaron Lynch
CB Greg Mabin
WR Max McCaffrey
NT D.J. Jones
DL Leger Douzable
S Antone Exum
DL Pita Taumoepenu
Jaguars inactives
WR Marqise Lee (ankle)
WR Allen Hurns (ankle)
T William Poehls
T Josh Walker
NT Eli Ankou
DE Carroll Phillips
G Chris Reed
