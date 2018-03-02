More Videos

General Manager John Lynch represented the 49ers in Friday’s coin toss. Matt Barrows The Sacramento Bee
San Francisco 49ers win coin flip, will draft ninth

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

March 02, 2018 09:32 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

The 49ers won their coin flip with the Oakland Raiders Friday, meaning they have the ninth pick in the April draft with the Raiders choosing 10th. The two teams, as well the Miami Dolphins, who also finished 6-10, will rotate spots after the first round.

The 49ers traded their second-round pick, which turns out to be No. 43 overall, to the New England Patriots in the October exchange that sent quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo to San Francisco. The 49ers have a later pick in the second round due to a 2017 draft-day trade with the New Orleans Saints.

Longtime cornerback Rod Woodson flipped a double-sided coin – the teams' logos were on either side – in the weight-lifting area of the scouting combine inside the Indiana Convention Center. General manager John Lynch stood on one side for the 49ers; coach Jon Gruden and general manager Reggie McKenzie represented the Raiders.

"It felt a lot like the 16 games we played this year," Lynch said afterward. "I can't do a darn thing about them once they start. I wasn't too stressed about it. I think the worst part about it: I got that glare that I used to get when I screwed up on the field from Chucky (Gruden)."

The teams had to flip a coin because their 2017 records were the same as was their strength of schedule. The Dolphins had a slightly easier strength of schedule, which is based on the record of their opponents.

The result of the coin flip may end up being significant given the 49ers' and Raiders' overlapping needs. Both are looking for cornerbacks, linebackers and edge rushers, meaning players like Iowa cornerback Josh Jackson, Virginia Tech linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, Georgia linebacker Roquan Smith and UT-San Antonio's pass rusher Marcus Davenport could be at stake.

The two teams met for a coin toss in 2006 with the 49ers winning the right to pick sixth and taking tight end Vernon Davis. The Raiders chose safety Michael Huff, who never made a Pro Bowl and whose final season was 2013.

"One spot's a big deal," Lynch said. "Unfortunately for everyone involved, no one had any control. But Rod Woodson has a job for life."

49ers draft picks

1st: Ninth

2nd: 59th. (from New Orleans: 2016 draft-day trade).

3rd: 70th. (from Chicago; 2016 draft-day trade)

3rd: 74th; own pick

4th: 128th (from Pittsburgh; Vance McDonald trade)

5th: 143rd (from New York Jets; Rashard Robinson trade)

6th: 184th; own pick

7th: 227th; own pick

7th: 240th. (from Chiefs; Kenneth Acker trade)

