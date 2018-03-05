Raiders do what 49ers did: Release Aldon Smith

The Oakland Raiders on Monday did what the 49ers did three years ago -- cut Aldon Smith after yet another disturbing incident.
Smith was wanted by San Francisco police Monday after an alleged domestic violence incident involving his fiancee. TMZ Sports spoke to the fiancee, who confirmed she was the victim and who said her family helped Smith check into a rehabilitation center.
"I wish the best for Aldon," she is quoted as saying. "And I'm scared for his life with his addiction. I cannot comment on the altercation but I can tell you I love him and (am) so happy he turned to my family who considers him family and hopefully he gets the help he truly needs."
Smith has not played for two seasons after the NFL placed him on its suspended list for violating the league's policy on substance abuse. His contract was set to expire next week.
A first-round draft pick in San Francisco in 2011, Smith was one of the most talented pass rushers in the league his first two seasons, tallying 33 1/2 sacks in that span.
But he was arrested for DUI in Miami Beach immediately following his rookie season, beginning a pattern of alcohol-related run-ins with the law. The 49ers released him in August 2015 after an arrest in Santa Clara for hit and run, DUI and vandalism.
He signed with Oakland just before the 2015 regular season and had 3½ sacks in nine games before his league suspension.
Smith was the first member of what seemed like a stellar 2011 draft class for San Francisco, one that included quarterback Colin Kaepernick, cornerback Chris Culliver and fullback Bruce Miller. Of that 10-person class, only fifth rounder Daniel Kilgore remains with the team and only Kilgore, safety Colin Jones (sixth) and offensive lineman Mike Person (seventh) played in the NFL last year.
