Pro day schedule: Hot spots for the 49ers

No sooner did the scouting combine end than the pro-day workout schedule began. The 49ers will have a representative at most of these, and it will be interesting to see where John Lynch visits in the month of March. Here is the early schedule. Look for missing schools -- like San Jose State -- to be filled in at a later date.

March 7 (Wednesday): Alabama: Some big-named players like defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick and receiver Calvin Ridley will not work out after having done so a few days earlier in Indianapolis. Linebacker Rashaan Evans, who could be interesting to the 49ers, especially in a trade-down scenario, will run the 40-yard dash for the first time. Also today: Colorado, where San Francisco found Ahkello Witherspoon last year and where there's another big corner this year, Isaiah Oliver, and Colorado State and Alabama A&M.

March 8 (Thursday): Alabama state, Fordham, Idaho, Samford

March 9 (Friday): Auburn: The Tigers have a running back, Kerryon Johnson; a pass rusher, Jeff Holland; and a big-bodied cornerback, Carlton Davis. Also today: Easter Washington and Rutgers, who has a pass rusher prospect, Kemoko Turay.

March 10 (Saturday): Washington: NT Vita Vea and receiver Dante Pettis are among the Huskies who will be on hand. Vea is the top player at his position, but it's hard seeing the 49ers taking an interior defensive lineman from the Pac-12 in the first round for four straight years.

March 12: Hampton, Montana, Old Dominion, St. Francis, Tennessee-Martin, William & Mary.

March 13: Wake Forest: The Demon Deacons have a pass rusher, Duke Ejiofor, who may spark interest. Also: Vanderbilt, Eastern Illinois, Elon, Jacksonville State, Montana State, Northern Arizona, Richmond, Western Illinois and Youngstown State.

March 14: Virginia Tech: One of the most popular Round 1 projections to the 49ers, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, will be on hand, although he is unlikely to work out in full. The question with the 49ers and Edmunds: What position would they want him to play? Also: Oklahoma (QB Baker Mayfield, tight end Mark Andrews) and Portland State.

March 15: Oregon: The 49ers interviewed running back Royce Freeman in Indianapolis. He has a nice blend of size, power and smoothness that fits what the team is seeking at the position. Tyrell Crosby is one of the more underrated tackles in the country. Also today: Oklahoma State, which as a pair of receivers in James Washington and Marcell Ateman, UCLA (Quarterback Josh Rosen, Roseville tackle Kolton Miller), Virginia and Morgan State.

March 16 (Friday): James Madison, Kennesaw State, VMI

March 17 (Saturday): Southern Illinois

March 19: North Carolina State, Tennessee, Syracuse, Bucknell, Delaware, Penn.

March 20: Texas-San Antonio: The Roadrunners a big draw on the pro-day circuit? They are this year because they have perhaps the second-best pass rusher in the draft, Marcus Davenport, a potential target for the 49ers at pick No. 9. Also today: Penn State -- which has the top running back, Saquon Barkley, and a top tight end, Mike Gesicki -- Florida State, South Carolina, Central Connecticut State, Chattanooga, The Citadel. Cal kicks off a week when big California schools will be on display.

March 21: USC: This could be the biggest draw of the month considering that quarterback Sam Darnold, the potential top pick in the draft, didn't throw in Indianapolis. The Trojans also have first- or second-day picks in running back Ronald Jones and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu. Also today: Georgia (linebacker Roquan Smith), Boston College (pass rusher Harold Landry), Duquesne, Illinois State.

March 22: Stanford: This always has a big 49ers showing considering it is 15 miles from team headquarters. Eric Reid's brother, Justin, will be a big topic, as will defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. Also today: Ohio State (CB Denzel Ward, pass rusher Sam Hubbard), Notre Dame (G Quenton Nelson, T Mike McGlinchey), Missouri, Grambling.

March 23: Michigan, Kentucky, Bethune-Cookman, Eastern Kentucky, Maine, Morehead State, Villanova.

March 24: Cal Poly

March 25: Northern Iowa

March 26: Iowa: This was a treasure trove for the 49ers last year and this year has more prospects, including cornerback Josh Jackson and center James Daniels. Also today: Arkansas, Sam Houston State, Stony Brook.

March 27: Texas A&M; Mississippi, Florida Atlantic, Iowa State, Monmouth, Prairie View A&M, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Wagner.

March 28: Texas: If the 49ers want to draft an offensive tackle who could bide his time at guard, Connor Williams might be the best option. Also: Florida, Miami, Mississippi State, Howard

March 29: Central Florida, Louisville, So. Mississippi, Florida International, Alcorn State, North Dakota State, Weber State.

March 30: Jacksonville State, Murray State, South Dakota, South Dakota State, Yale.

April 2: North Carolina A&T; Southeast Missouri State

April 3: Boise State: Like Edmunds, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is a tall, fast and big prospect who played on the inside in college but also could line up at outside linebacker for the 49ers.

April 4: LSU: The Tigers have one of the top pass rushers in Arden Key and also a tall, fast receiver in D.J. Chark. Also today: Southern.

April 5: SMU: Another big receiver is featured today, Courtland Sutton.