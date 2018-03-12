'Vengeful' Richard Sherman on why he chose 49ers

More Videos

As anticipated, the Seahawks released their superstar cornerback on Friday after 117 games, 111 starts, seven seasons, four Pro Bowls, three All-Pro selections, two Super Bowls, the franchise's only NFL championship--and growth into one of the most outspoken personalities in Seattle sports history.
By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

March 12, 2018 01:23 AM

Santa Clara

Richard Sherman concedes that the opportunity to play the Seattle Seahawks twice a year played a large role in him signing with the 49ers.

"I'm vengeful in that way," the veteran cornerback told Peter King in a lead MMQB item in which the details of the Saturday negotiation between player and team are revealed.

“I love the fan base to death, and I loved playing there," Sherman said. "It was such a great opportunity. I helped the organization get to a great place and stay there. But now it’s like I abandoned them. People are out there burning my jersey. Come on. I'm not the one who let me go. They let me go. I didn’t abandon anybody.”

The story discusses Sherman's highly incentivized three-year deal, which Sherman negotiated himself and which has been criticized as too team friendly. One of the points made, however, is that three of the other teams most interested in Sherman -- the Seahawks, Raiders and Lions -- either couldn't handle the incentive package or did not have the salary-cap room to match what the 49ers offered.

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

