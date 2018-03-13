49ers not in play for 'splash name' receivers, who are heading elsewhere

The wide receivers with the two biggest names -- and two of the biggest bodies -- are poised to sign elsewhere when free agency begins on Wednesday.

Sammy Watkins, who last year played for the Los Angeles Rams, will join the Kansas City Chiefs on a three-year deal that offers as much as $48 million, according to the NFL Network.

Jaguars receiver Allen Robinson, meanwhile, is set to become a Chicago Bear. His deal also has been reported to be three years and $42 million.

Robinson and Watkins have had been linked to the 49ers because of San Francisco's abundant salary-cap space and the fact that Kyle Shanahan has lamented his lack of tall receivers.

However, the team sent signals recently that it wasn't going to be in the market for a high-priced pass catcher. Last week, for example, they extended the contract for their top receiver in 2017, Marquise Goodwin, who is expected to led the group along with Pierre Garcon.

General Manager John Lynch also told the NFL Network Monday that the signing of cornerback Richard Sherman was the team's big splash and that the 49ers likely wouldn't be in play for the most prominent, "splash-name" free agents.

Another one of fits that category, Panthers guard Andrew Norwell, reportedly will sign a five-year, $66.5 million contract with $30 million fully guaranteed with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

That salary would exceed that of the 49ers' top offensive lineman, Joe Staley, whose contract is in the process of being reworked.