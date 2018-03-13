San Francisco 49ers strong safety Jimmie Ward (25) dives to the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a pass as Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler (6) watches during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2015, in Chicago.
49ers: Jimmie Ward gives Richard Sherman a welcome gift

By Matt Barrows

March 13, 2018 09:48 AM

SANTA CLARA

Richard Sherman has recorded his first takeaway as a member of the 49ers.

Speaking on KNBR radio Tuesday, the veteran cornerback said he will continue to wear No. 25 after safety Jimmie Ward agreed to relinquish it. Sherman wore that jersey number for seven years in Seattle; Ward has worn it for the 49ers since he was a first-round draft pick in 2014.

"... It's a testament to him,” said Sherman, who had a recent conversation with Ward. “He’s a great guy. And he told me the story of why he wore the number. And it actually meant a lot to him. So I appreciated him being willing to give me a chance at it.”

Sherman signed a three-year deal with San Francisco on Saturday. Ward is signed through the upcoming season.

