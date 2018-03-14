San Francisco 49ers free-agency tracker

Additions
P Jeff Locke. The 49ers signed the left-footed Locke, 2013 fifth-round pick of the Vikings, on Monday. With Bradley Pinion signed for just one more season, he becomes at least a candidate if the team can't extend Pinion. Perhaps more significant, he gives Pinion -- who also handles kickoffs -- some relief during the offseason.
RB Jerick McKinnon. The 49ers signed the former Minnesota Vikings running back to a four-year deal Wednesday. He is expected to be the lead back in a rotation that will include former Georgia Southern teammate Breida and others.
RB Raheem Mostert. He signed his one-year exclusive rights tender, meaning the team's top special teams gunner again will compete for a role on the 2018 roster.
OL Weston Richburg: The 49ers signed Richburg -- who played guard but mostly center for the Giants -- to a five-year contract Wednesday. He and Daniel Kilgore likely will compete for the starting center role in San Francisco. General manager John Lynch offered no specifics on where Richburg will play. "We see Weston as one of the top young interior offensive linemen in the NFL," he said in a press release. "His athleticism, intelligence and attitude are a perfect fit for our scheme."
CB Richard Sherman. The longtime Seattle Seahawks cornerback signed a three-year deal with the 49ers on Sunday. Sherman is expected to be fully recovered from a pair of Achilles heel procedures by the start of training camp in late July.
Losses
RB Carlos Hyde. He agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns.
G Brandon Fusco. Per ESPN, Fusco will sign a three-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He started all 16 games at right guard last year for San Francisco.
Other prominent 49ers free agents
DE Tank Carradine. He's had early interest from the Raiders and Seahawks among other teams but nothing has been solidified as of yet.
LB Brock Coyle. The 49ers want Coyle, who was valuable on special teams as an every-down linebacker, back. But as of now, the two sides haven't agreed on a deal.
S Eric Reid. With Jaquiski Tartt penciled in at strong safety, Reid is unlikely to be back if there's a market elsewhere. The Cardinals are an interesting possibility as they are reshaping their secondary with the release of Tyrann Mathieu.
CB Dontae Johnson
DE Aaron Lynch
