Frank Gore to visit the hometown Dolphins

Free-agent running back Frank Gore is scheduled to visit his hometown Miami Dolphins Thursday, according to a league source.
The longtime 49ers runner became a free agent last week after a three-year stint with the Indianapolis Colts. He visited the Detroit Lions a week ago, but the Lions ended up signing running back LeGarrette Blount to a one-year deal. Blount, 31, is three years younger than Gore, who turns 35 in May.
His age, however, hasn't had a big impact on his productivity. The 49ers used a third-round pick on the University of Miami tailback in 2005 and it didn't take him long to edge out veteran Kevan Barlow to be the team's starter.
He finished with 1,695 yards his second season, became the 49ers' all-time leading rusher in 2011 and currently is fifth on the NFL all-time-leading-rusher list with a chance to move into fourth -- behind only Emmitt Smith, Walter Payton and Barry Sanders -- early in the 2018 season.
The 49ers are interested in re-acquiring Gore, but probably only with a ceremonial contract at the end of his career so he can retire with the team that brought him into the league.
Gore has told friends that he wants to play one more season.
The top running back on the Dolphins roster is Kenyan Drake, 24, who ran for 644 yards and three touchdowns last season. The Dolphins' stadium is 21 miles from the Coral Gables, Fla. neighborhood where Gore grew up.
