'Film is our best friend right now': 49ers' brass stays home as draft approaches

When Stanford and Notre Dame held their pro-day sessions onthe same March day last year, the 49ers fanned out.
A large contingent led by general manager John Lynch, personneldepartment executives Adam Peters and Martin Mayhew, and quarterback’s coachRich Scangarello went to South Bend, Ind. where Lynch took FightingIrish quarterback DeShone Kizer to dinner. An even larger group, including headcoach Kyle Shanahan and defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina, drove 15 miles northfrom team headquarters to Stanford to watch Solomon Thomas work out.
This year the two schools again landed on the same date,but the 49ers mostly stayed home.
Lynch and Peters were at Stanford. The 49ers wererepresented in Notre Dame, too, but it was a far more modest and anonymousgroup than the one on hand a year ago.
"As this draft approaches, you just want good officetime," Lynch said after the Stanford session.
The differing approaches illustrate how much the 49ers'situation has changed in a year.
Heading into the 2017 draft, San Francisco had the No. 2 overall pick andwas keeping its options open. The same crew that checked out Kizer at NotreDame also watched North Carolina'sMitch Trubisky and Clemson's DeShaun Watson throw on the east coast. Were the49ers ready to pounce on a young quarterback in the first round? As it turned out, no, but becausethey wanted to trade their pick, it behooved them that other teams thought theymight.
This year, the team not only has a franchise thrower, JimmyGaroppolo, under wraps, it doesn't have a Top 5 pick to trade to another teameager for one of the top college quarterbacks.
The 49ers' travel budget instead is being used to send topcoaches for workouts. As reported earlier this week, Zgonina worked out Florida State pass rusher Josh Sweat and likelywill do the same with other prospects. Offensive line coach John Benton lookedat UCLA's Kolton Miller and Scott Quessenberry. Of the 49ers' top evaluators, Peters is the most likely to attend these sessions along with a position coach.
Those type of workouts must be conducted at or near theplayer's school. In addition, teams are allowed to invite up to 30 draft prospectsto team headquarters for a visit that does not include a workout. The 49erscurrently are scheduling those sessions.
Finally, the team can hold a so-called "local" proday that includes players who are either from the Bay Area or played collegiatelyhere. Eligible prospects include HumboldtState offensive lineman Alex Cappa (Dublin), Cal defensiveend James Looney, Stanford cornerback Quenton Meeks and San Jose Statelinebacker Frank Ginda.
The 49ers' most senior decision makers mostly will stay home.
"Last year, we got out and saw the quarterbacks,"Lynch said. "But I think film is our best friend right now. We've gotenough people out and about -- some private workouts and stuff."
