49ers' alternate uniforms are nod to team's past glory

Steve Young, Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders are long retired, but the uniforms they wore during the 49ers' 1994 Super Bowl season are making a comeback.
At their State of the Franchise event Wednesday night, the 49ers unveiled their alternate uniforms for the upcoming season by having five current 49ers -- Joe Staley, Richard Sherman, DeForest Buckner, Robbie Gould and Kyle Juszczyk -- hit the stage dressed in their home-white duds.
The uniforms are a nod to the team's glorious 1994 season, so it only was fitting that Rice also joined the current players in his familiar No. 80 jersey. He had 10 catches for 149 yards and three touchdown's in San Francisco's 49-26 Super Bowl win over the San Diego Chargers that capped the 1994 season.
"It makes me want to come out of retirement," Rice said of seeing himself in his old uniform again.
The 49ers plan to wear the uniforms once this year. No date has been decided, but the team's Oct. 21 prime-time game against the Los Angeles Rams is a leading contender. They are not expected to wear their all-black uniform, which has served as their alternate jerseys in recent years, in 2018.
