San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, right, celebrates a first half touchdown with cornerback Deion Sanders, center, as quarterback Steve Young (8) looks on at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 16, 1994. The 49ers downed the Falcons 42-3 and Young went 15-for-16 and 143 yards with 4 TDs.
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, right, celebrates a first half touchdown with cornerback Deion Sanders, center, as quarterback Steve Young (8) looks on at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 16, 1994. The 49ers downed the Falcons 42-3 and Young went 15-for-16 and 143 yards with 4 TDs. AP/John Bazemore
San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice, right, celebrates a first half touchdown with cornerback Deion Sanders, center, as quarterback Steve Young (8) looks on at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta on Sunday, Oct. 16, 1994. The 49ers downed the Falcons 42-3 and Young went 15-for-16 and 143 yards with 4 TDs. AP/John Bazemore
49ers with Matt Barrows

49ers with Matt Barrows

The premier blog for news and insights on the San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers

49ers' alternate uniforms are nod to team's past glory

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

May 23, 2018 09:56 PM

San Jose

Steve Young, Jerry Rice and Deion Sanders are long retired, but the uniforms they wore during the 49ers' 1994 Super Bowl season are making a comeback.

At their State of the Franchise event Wednesday night, the 49ers unveiled their alternate uniforms for the upcoming season by having five current 49ers -- Joe Staley, Richard Sherman, DeForest Buckner, Robbie Gould and Kyle Juszczyk -- hit the stage dressed in their home-white duds.

The uniforms are a nod to the team's glorious 1994 season, so it only was fitting that Rice also joined the current players in his familiar No. 80 jersey. He had 10 catches for 149 yards and three touchdown's in San Francisco's 49-26 Super Bowl win over the San Diego Chargers that capped the 1994 season.

"It makes me want to come out of retirement," Rice said of seeing himself in his old uniform again.

The 49ers plan to wear the uniforms once this year. No date has been decided, but the team's Oct. 21 prime-time game against the Los Angeles Rams is a leading contender. They are not expected to wear their all-black uniform, which has served as their alternate jerseys in recent years, in 2018.

  Comments  

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003. His favorite player of all time is Darrell Green. Reach Barrows at mbarrows@sacbee.com.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

Sports Night


Sign up to receive breaking sports news alerts and the Sports Night newsletter with late-breaking developments, stats and scores.

Key links


NFL news
Pro Football Focus
NFL.com
Monday Morning Quarterback / Sports Illustrated
Los Angeles Times NFL
RotoWorld / NBC Sports