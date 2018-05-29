At a State of the Franchise event, the 49ers unveiled their alternate uniforms. Joe Staley, Richard Sherman, DeForest Buckner, Robbie Gould and Kuyle Juszczyk hit the stage. Matt Barrows David Caraccio
Cha-ching! Sales sizzle after 49ers unveil alternate jerseys

By Matt Barrows

mbarrows@sacbee.com

May 29, 2018 11:09 AM

Santa clara

Fans are throwing plenty of green at the 49ers' new color rush jerseys.

Over the last five days, the team store, Shop49ers.com, has earned about $125,000 from sales of the white jerseys with shadowed red numbers, which are based on the uniforms the 49ers wore during their 1994 Super Bowl season.

Not surprisingly, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo's No. 10 has been the top seller, accounting for 63 percent of the new sales. The next most popular jerseys belong to members of the 1994 squad: Jerry Rice, Steve Young and Deion Sanders.

Newcomer Richard Sherman's No. 25 jersey came next; his jersey made up 8 percent of the recent sales.

The 49ers unveiled the uniforms, which can be considered both color-rush and throwback jerseys, Wednesday at their state-of-the-franchise event in San Jose. Though the 1994 team mostly wore the red home jerseys that season, the jerseys they will wear this year are the white version.

Rice, dressed in his one-time No. 80 uniform, took part in Wednesday's unveiling ceremony.

The 49ers and the NFL have not yet decided when the 49ers will wear the uniforms in 2018, though the team's Oct. 21 game against the Los Angeles Rams and its Nov. 1 game against the Raiders are the two leading contenders.

The 49ers will not wear the all-black uniforms that recently have served as their alternate uniforms this year, though the all-blacks will remain an option in future seasons.

About This Blog


Matt Barrows was born in Blacksburg, Va., and attended the University of Virginia. He graduated in 1995, went to Northwestern for a journalism degree a year later, and got his first job at a South Carolina daily in 1997. He joined The Sacramento Bee as a Metro reporter in 1999 and started covering the San Francisco 49ers in 2003.
Twitter: @mattbarrows

