49ers add a veteran safety (it's not Eric Reid)

The 49ers will add some muscle to their thinnest position at the moment, strong safety, by signing five-year veteran J.J. Wilcox to a one-year deal.
ESPN's Adam Schefter first reported the news on Wilcox, who has started 39 regular season games since he was a third-round pick for the Dallas Cowboys in 2013. The 49ers created a roster spot Monday by releasing cornerback Trovon Reed.
San Francisco has a promising, young starter at the position in Jaquiski Tartt. However, the next three players listed there are injured and won't be back until training camp.
They are sixth-round pick Marcell Harris, who suffered an Achilles tear at the University of Florida last year, and Don Jones and Chanceller James, both of whom suffered ACL tears a year ago.
During the team's OTA practice on Wednesday, undrafted rookie Terrell Williams lined up at strong safety with the second-team defense and even took a few snaps with the starting unit.
Wilcox attended Georgia Southern where he played on the offensive side of the ball -- receiver and slotback -- until his final season when he transitioned to safety. He's known for his athleticism and hard-hitting style, but some of the angles he's taken reveal his lack of experience at the position.
The 49ers have said they remain open to the possibility of re-signing Eric Reid, who at 26 is a year younger than Wilcox and who played well in the 49ers' defense last year.
Asked about perhaps adding Reid to the mix, defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley last week noted how much he likes Reid but also referenced the three injured players.
"We've got some guys," he said of the position. "And I'm excited for those injured guys to come back. You know, Chanceller did a nice job last year, if you guys remember, in OTAs. He was one of those pleasant surprises in our tryout camp."
Reid has filed a grievance against the NFL claiming that the league has blackballed him because he knelt during the national anthem the last two years. Reid, who is known to have had a free-agent visit with the Cincinnati Bengals, said a team owner asked him about his intent to demonstrate during the anthem in 2018. Reid has said that he does not plan to kneel this season.
It's not known whether the 49ers discussed signing Reid before bringing in Wilcox. Neither Reid nor his agent returned messages about the matter on Tuesday morning.
Comments