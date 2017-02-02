Super Bowl LI: Where to watch and how to get right up close – virtually

Whether you’re happy about the prospect of a high-scoring game or hoping that the defenses might stomp all over best-laid plans, there’s plenty to recommend watching Super Bowl LI between the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
The match-up features two of the top-scoring teams in the NFL with one quarterback (New England’s Tom Brady) reaching for another title as he tries to become the first QB with five SB wins, and the other (Atlanta’s Matt Ryan) looking for a victory that vaults him into the ranks of the game’s elite.
Beyond the participants, this year’s game will feature advanced broadcast technology that is meant to enhance the viewer experience – cameras all over NRG Stadium and the opportunity to watch some of the action through a virtual reality format.
Plus, Lady Gaga is doing halftime, and there will be plenty of pricey commercials.
MORE PATRIOTS: Belichick follows a familiar script to coaching greatness
MORE FALCONS: At 41, Atlanta's Matt Bryant finally makes it to Super Bowl
Here are the basics:
GAME FACTS
▪ Who: AFC champion New England Patriots vs. NFC champion Atlanta Falcons
▪ Where: NRG Stadium, Houston
▪ Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. (Pacific)
▪ Halftime show: Lady Gaga (second SB appearance)
ABOUT THE TEAMS
▪ Patriots: Regular-season record 14-2, first place AFC East; playoff record 2-0, defeated Houston Texans 34-16, defeated Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in AFC championship game.
▪ Falcons: Regular-season record 11-5, first place NFC South; playoff record 2-0, defeated Seattle Seahawks 36-20, defeated Green Bay Packers 44-21 in NFC championship game.
ON THE AIR
▪ Television broadcast: Fox, Fox40 in Sacramento region. Fox pregame coverage begins at 11 a.m.; daylong Super Bowl features,pregame on NFL Network.
Fox will feature a lead broadcast team of play-by-play man Joe Buck, analyst Troy Aikman and sideline reporter Erin Andrews. The veteran pregame and studio crew features co-hosts Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee, analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan and Jimmy Johnson, along with Jay Glazer and FOX Sports rules analyst Mike Pereira.
▪ Virtual reality: For the first time, some replays and highlights will be shown in a virtual reality format for people using the Fox Sports VR app. Fox says that about 20 game highlights will be shown in that format. According to Fox, viewers will be able to toggle among images from six different cameras to watch from different perspectives.
Other technically advanced features will provide 360 degree views and shots that replicate individual players’ perspectives, according to Fox.
TV LISTINGS: Plan your Super Bowl viewing day here
▪ Radio: AM 1140
RELATED: Game on! Put healthier Super Bowl snacks in the lineup
Comments