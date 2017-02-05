Falcons 28, Patriots 9, after three quarters at Super Bowl 51 in Houston

The Atlanta Falcons’ Devonta Freeman runs for a touchdown during the first half of Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Mark Humphrey
The Associated Press
New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is upended by the Atlanta Falcons’ Philip Wheeler during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Jae C. Hong
The Associated Press
The New England Patriots’ Julian Edelman is tackled by the Atlanta Falcons’ Robert Alford during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Elise Amendola
The Associated Press
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) dives toward the Atlanta Falcons’ Robert Alford as Alford runs the ball to the end zone for a touchdown after intercepting a Brady pass during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Mark Humphrey
The Associated Press
The New England Patriots’ Malcolm Mitchell catches a pass under pressure from the Atlanta Falcon’ Jalen Collins during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Jae C. Hong
The Associated Press
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady looks to pass, during the first half of Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Darron Cummings
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is sacked by the New England Patriots’ Trey Flowers during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, right, is sacked by the New England Patriots’ Trey Flowers during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throws a pass during the first half of Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons’ Courtney Upshaw reacts after a quarterback sack during the first half of Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman gains big yardage against the New England Patriots during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady passes under pressure from the Atlanta Falcons’ Grady Jarrett during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
The New England Patriots’ James White, right, catches a pass under pressure by the Atlanta Falcons’ Deion Jones during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Elise Amendola
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan throws against the New England Patriots during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones, right, makes a catch as the New England Patriots’ Logan Ryan defends during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Chuck Burton
The Associated Press
The New England Patriots’ Patrick Chung breaks up a pass intended for the Atlanta Falcons’ Austin Hooper during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons’ Austin Hooper eyes a touchdown pass as the New England Patriots’ Patrick Chung attempts to tackle, during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Matt Slocum
The Associated Press
New England Patriots tight end Martellus Bennett (88) makes a reception against the Atlanta Falcons’ Keanu Neal during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Mark Humphrey
The Associated Press
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick complains to head linesman Kent Payne (79), during the first half of Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Patrick Semansky
The Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons’ Austin Hooper catches a touchdown pass ahead of the New England Patriots’ Patrick Chung during the first half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
David J. Phillip
The Associated Press
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Mark Humphrey
The Associated Press
Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of Super Bowl 51 between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Charlie Riedel
The Associated Press
The New England Patriots’ James White dives into the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons’ Jalen Collins for a touchdown during the second half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Mark Humphrey
The Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons’ Tevin Coleman, left, scores past the New England Patriots’ Rob Ninkovich during the second half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Chuck Burton
The Associated Press
The Atlanta Falcons’ Devonta Freeman runs against the New England Patriots’ Dont'a Hightower during the second half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan celebrates after a touchdown during the second half of Super Bowl 51 against the New England Patriots on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
New England Patriot Martellus Bennett’s helmet is locked with Atlanta Falcon Dwight Freeney’s during the second half of Super Bowl 51 on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston.
Darron Cummings
The Associated Press