Crunching numbers in the Patriots’ win over the Falcons in Super Bowl 51

A statistical look at the New England Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston:
0: First-quarter points by the Patriots in Super Bowls under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.
0-2: Atlanta’s record in Super Bowls.
1: Super Bowl that has been decided in overtime.
The Julian Edelman catch. Insane. pic.twitter.com/lq2AradZIA— Kyle Boone (@kylebooneCBS) February 6, 2017
1: Third-down conversions by Atlanta in eight attempts.
3: Touchdowns scored by New England’s James White.
MVP! MVP! MVP!— Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) February 6, 2017
James White with the Super Bowl winning touchdown for the @Patriots!#OnWisconsin || #SB51 https://t.co/66r92Sw8KV
3: Sacks by Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett.
Nobody has more Super Bowl MVP awards than Tom Brady.— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 6, 2017
pic.twitter.com/VpqNdqAZoH
4: Super Bowl MVP awards won by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Patriots: 5th Super Bowl win (5-4 all-time); tied with Cowboys and 49ers for 2nd-most wins behind Steelers (6-2) pic.twitter.com/6EGfjwLxnp— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017
Most Super Bowl MVP Awards— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017
Tom Brady 4
Joe Montana 3
Eli Manning 2
Terry Bradshaw 2
Bart Starr 2
February 6, 2017
5: Super Bowls the Patriots have won in the Brady/Belichick era.
Nobody better. pic.twitter.com/9In8Xqxtc9— ESPN (@espn) February 6, 2017
5: Times both Brady and Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan were sacked.
PICK-6 ALERT! @rockorocky takes TB12's pass 82 yards the OTHER WAY! #SB51 #RiseUp https://t.co/F3zp4FUYva— NFL (@NFL) February 6, 2017
7: Third-down conversions by New England in 14 attempts.
14: Receptions by White for 110 yards.
James White: 14 receptions (Super Bowl record)— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017
first player with 3 TD in a Super Bowl since Terrell Davis in Super Bowl XXXII pic.twitter.com/d9gPlPih7c
15: Career Super Bowl touchdown passes by Brady, an NFL record.
17: Completions in 23 attempts by Ryan.
25: Postseason victories by New England in the Brady/Belichick era.
Brady/Belichick: 25th postseason win as QB/head coach combo (10 more than any other combo)— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017
25: The Super Bowl-record point deficit New England overcame to defeat Atlanta. Before Sunday, the largest comeback in Super Bowl history had been 10 points.
Falcons led for 41 minutes, 18 seconds of game time. Patriots didn't lead until they won the game— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017
37: Super Bowl-record first downs by the Patriots.
40:31 to 23:37: New England’s time-of-possession advantage.
43: Super Bowl-record completions by Brady in 62 attempts.
February 6, 2017
93: Total offensive plays run by the Patriots. The Falcons ran 46 plays.
February 6, 2017
95.2: Brady’s QB rating.
144.1: Ryan’s QB rating.
466: Super Bowl-record yards passing by Brady.
Most Pass Yards in Postseason Game— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 6, 2017
1986 Divisional Bernie Kosar 489
Super Bowl LI Tom Brady 466
2011 Wild Card Drew Brees 466
207: Career Super Bowl completions by Brady.
546: Net Yards by the Patriots. The Falcons had 344.
2,071: Career Super Bowl yards passing by Brady.
