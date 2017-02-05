Super Bowl

February 5, 2017 9:40 PM

Crunching numbers in the Patriots’ win over the Falcons in Super Bowl 51

By Stu Rosenberg

A statistical look at the New England Patriots’ 34-28 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday in Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium in Houston:

0: First-quarter points by the Patriots in Super Bowls under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady.

0-2: Atlanta’s record in Super Bowls.

1: Super Bowl that has been decided in overtime.

1: Third-down conversions by Atlanta in eight attempts.

3: Touchdowns scored by New England’s James White.

3: Sacks by Atlanta’s Grady Jarrett.

4: Super Bowl MVP awards won by Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.

5: Super Bowls the Patriots have won in the Brady/Belichick era.

5: Times both Brady and Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan were sacked.

7: Third-down conversions by New England in 14 attempts.

14: Receptions by White for 110 yards.

15: Career Super Bowl touchdown passes by Brady, an NFL record.

17: Completions in 23 attempts by Ryan.

25: Postseason victories by New England in the Brady/Belichick era.

25: The Super Bowl-record point deficit New England overcame to defeat Atlanta. Before Sunday, the largest comeback in Super Bowl history had been 10 points.

37: Super Bowl-record first downs by the Patriots.

40:31 to 23:37: New England’s time-of-possession advantage.

43: Super Bowl-record completions by Brady in 62 attempts.

93: Total offensive plays run by the Patriots. The Falcons ran 46 plays.

95.2: Brady’s QB rating.

144.1: Ryan’s QB rating.

466: Super Bowl-record yards passing by Brady.

207: Career Super Bowl completions by Brady.

546: Net Yards by the Patriots. The Falcons had 344.

2,071: Career Super Bowl yards passing by Brady.

Super Bowl

