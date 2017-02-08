Super Bowl

How Rob Gronkowski stole the Super Bowl victory party

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski lost his shirt and did so much more Tuesday during the Super Bowl victory parade in Boston.

What’s up, Boston? No. 87 took the mic to ask.

During the celebration, Gronkowski was seen double-fisting beers, going shirtless and doing what he does best - besides play football.

"I partied for them, I chugged beers for them, I had to," Gronkowski, whose back surgery in December forced him to the sidelines, told reporters about the fans. "It's just unbelievable, I love them so much."

TMZ Sports and Fox Sports has more on the Gronk.

