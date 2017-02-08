How Rob Gronkowski stole the Super Bowl victory party

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski lost his shirt and did so much more Tuesday during the Super Bowl victory parade in Boston.
What’s up, Boston? No. 87 took the mic to ask.
Gronk takes the pic.twitter.com/kMisbJrF4c— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 7, 2017
During the celebration, Gronkowski was seen double-fisting beers, going shirtless and doing what he does best - besides play football.
One of the most "Gronk" photos ever pic.twitter.com/coQILEAkkE— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 7, 2017
"I partied for them, I chugged beers for them, I had to," Gronkowski, whose back surgery in December forced him to the sidelines, told reporters about the fans. "It's just unbelievable, I love them so much."
Gronk to reporters on the fans: "I partied for them, I chugged beers for them, I had to. It's just unbelievable, I love them so much."— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 7, 2017
The fans called for it at the parade to rage! So guess what I had to do! Give the best fans ever what they wanted!! @ggronko @GordieGronk pic.twitter.com/y1YiqdiX8D— Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) February 7, 2017
TMZ Sports and Fox Sports has more on the Gronk.
