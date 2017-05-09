Simone Biles on 'Dancing': Smiling doesn't win gold medals

FILE - In this Aug. 23, 2016, file photo, U.S. Olympic gold medalist gymnast Simone Biles listens during an interview at the Empire State Building in New York. The Olympic champion gymnast stood tightlipped while receiving feedback from judge Carrie Ann Inaba following her performance on the Monday, May 8, 2017, edition of “Danciing with the Stars.” When host Tom Bergeron asked Biles why she didn’t smile while hearing some of the praise from Inaba, Biles grinned and said, “smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” Bebeto Matthews, File AP Photo