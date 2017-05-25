FILE - In this Feb. 3, 2017, file photo, Aly Raisman attends ESPN: The Party 2017 in Houston, Texas. Raisman used Twitter on May 24, 2017, to call out an airport security worker who she says questioned whether she had enough muscles to be a gymnast.
Olympics

May 25, 2017 9:58 AM

Aly Raisman calls out airport worker for 'muscles' comment

The Associated Press

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman is calling out an airport security worker who she says questioned whether she had enough muscles to be a gymnast.

Raisman posted on Twitter on Wednesday that after a female Transportation Security Administration worker said she recognized Raisman by her biceps, a male employee said, "I don't see any muscles." Raisman called the encounter "rude & uncomfortable."

Raisman, who turned 23 Thursday, says she works "very hard to be healthy & fit." She says that if a man can't compliment a girl's muscles, he's sexist.

Raisman didn't say where or when the airport exchange took place.

Comments

