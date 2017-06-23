Think you’re an Olympic athlete? Test your mettle in Folsom, online

The United States Olympic Committee, in partnership with 24 Hour Fitness, is searching for “The Next Olympic Hopeful.”
Tryouts are scheduled at specific clubs throughout the United States, including from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Folsom Super-Sport Gym, 1006 Riley St., according to the 24 Hour Fitness web site.
Each athlete will complete tests for strength, mobility and endurance to qualify for selection into the next phase. The testing will cover a 30- and 10-meter sprint, medicine ball toss, vertical jump and a watt bike test.
Following the first phase of tryouts, both in-club and online, the applicant pool will be narrowed to 100 athletes – 50 men and 50 women – to be invited to spend five days at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Athletes who are unable to attend the in-person tryouts are encouraged to apply here.
