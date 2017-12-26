More Videos

  5 inches of snow turns Sierra ski resort beautifully white

    Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows received five inches of new snow overnight on December 20, 2017, and the skies cleared for a bluebird day at the resort boasting more than 1,000 skiable acres between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows received five inches of new snow overnight on December 20, 2017, and the skies cleared for a bluebird day at the resort boasting more than 1,000 skiable acres between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.
Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows received five inches of new snow overnight on December 20, 2017, and the skies cleared for a bluebird day at the resort boasting more than 1,000 skiable acres between Squaw Valley and Alpine Meadows.

Olympics

Tahoe's Squaw Valley tabbed as 1 of 5 Olympic training sites

The Associated Press

December 26, 2017 06:06 AM

UPDATED December 26, 2017 07:45 AM

RENO, Nev.

A ski resort at Lake Tahoe steeped in Olympic history has signed a five-year agreement to be one of the five official training sites for the U.S. ski & snowboard team.

Officials at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows north of Tahoe City, California announced they reached the agreement last week with U.S. Ski and Snowboard based in Park City, Utah.

Luke Bodensteiner, the organization's chief of sport, says the Tahoe resort has produced some of the nation's best skiers and snowboarders since Squaw Valley hosted the 1960 Winter Games.

Todd Kelly, ski team program director at Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, says it's a "true honor" to be designated one of the elite training sites.

The other resorts currently under similar agreements are Deer Valley in Utah, Copper Mountain in Colorado, Timberline Lodge in Oregon and Mammoth Mountain in California.

