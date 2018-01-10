Ashley Wagner doesn't regret ripping judges at US Championships

Ashley Wagner doesn't regret airing out her frustrations at judges for what she believed to be unfair scores for her performance at last week's U.S. Figure Skating Championships in San Jose.

Appearing on the Today Show on Wednesday morning, Wagner said after having a week to process things, "it was one of those moments where you're thrown into the mixed zone immediately after, for me, immediately after I found out that my Olympic dreams had come to an end, and I think that I was just heartbroken. I mean, devastated.

"I had worked 22 years for that moment, and I had put out something that I felt so proud of."

Wagner, 26, finished fourth in the women's competition at the national championships at SAP Center last week, and only the top three were selected for the American team that will compete in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games in South Korea.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The top three were Bradie Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Fremont's Karen Chen.

Wagner last weekend criticized the "program component scores" that were used to assess the more artistic elements of the program saying at the time she was "absolutely furious."

"At the end of the day, this is how I feel," she said. "I feel like I need to stick up for myself, and I think I delivered when I needed to. But I want to be on that Olympic team, and I'm really mad that I'm in this position again."

U.S. Figure Skating president Sam Auxier said the decision whether to take Chen or Wagner came down to Chen's 2.60-point victory in San Jose. Chen also finished fourth at the 2017 World Championships. Wagner finished seventh.

Wednesday, Wagner said based on the selection criteria, U.S. Figure Skating "absolutely made the right call with this team. Those ladies are getting ready to go to the Olympics and I support them entirely.

"What you see is what you get with me, and I pride myself on being honest and open. ... I think the only thing that I question is my scores compared to my scores in the past. You know, I scored lower on the second mark in my short program than I did in a competition that I was injured at. Those are the things that I'm confused about, but the technical side I think was totally fair. I ended up where I ended up."