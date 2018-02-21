N.C. mechanic helps keeps U.S. bobsleds on track at Winter Olympics

U.S. bobsled team mechanic Jim “Cheech” Garde received the U.S. Olympic Committee’s Order of Ikkos in 2014 for his work on “Night Train 2,” the four-man bobsled that won two bronze medals at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi. The medal usually is presented to coaches or trainers who play major roles in helping athletes achieve success. U.S. bobsledder Chris Fogt thought Garde deserved it. Photo courtesy of Jim and Denise Garde