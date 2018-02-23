FILE- In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, Chloe Kim, of the United States, celebrates winning gold after the women's halfpipe finals at Phoenix Snow Park at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.
From snowflakes to Corn Flakes: Olympian Chloe Kim's cereal sells out in record time

By Michael Mcgough

mmcgough@sacbee.com

February 23, 2018 07:16 PM

Chloe Kim is an Olympian, a gold medalist and a beloved celebrity nationwide, and she's gained plenty of spotlight after breaking records last Tuesday in the women's snowboard halfpipe.

And she also really, really likes food. In fact, she gave credit to churros for calming her nerves just days before her near-perfect performance in Pyeongchang.

So it makes perfect sense that the 17-year-old Californian would get her face on a cereal box, as she learned earlier this week on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Kellogg's celebrated Kim's gold-medal performance with limited edition boxes of Corn Flakes bearing her image. If that sounds like a winner's breakfast, there's bad news: They're out of stock already, according to the Kellogg's website. The product sold out in just seven hours, according to a Friday report by Mic.

That's a new record, one Kellogg Company spokesperson said.

Kim is an avid social media user, and her food references on Twitter are frequent.

