Olympic star Raisman files suit against USOC, USA Gymnastics

FILE- In this Jan. 19, 2018, file photo, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman gives her victim impact statement in Lansing, Mich., during the fourth day of sentencing for former sports doctor Larry Nassar, who pled guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault. Six-time Olympic medalist Aly Raisman is suing the U.S. Olympic Committee and USA Gymnastics, claiming both organizations "knew or should have known" about abusive patterns by a disgraced former national team doctor now in prison for sexually abusing young athletes.Raisman filed the lawsuit in California on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2018. Detroit News via AP, File Dale G. Young