After Olympic win, Chloe Kim puts fame, fun in perspective

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2018, file photo, women's halfpipe gold medalist Chloe Kim, of the United States, poses during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. Three weeks after winning at the Olympics and transforming herself from a mere snowboarder into a full-fledged celebrity, 17-year-old Chloe Kim is the first to admit she never realized what a big deal her victory would be. Morry Gash, File AP Photo