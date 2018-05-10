Survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse demand probe into Karolyi Ranch

Survivors of Larry Nassar's sexual abuse and their attorneys are demanding Texas officials "step up" and investigate USA Gymnastics coaches Martha and Bela Karolyi and those who enabled the former team doctor.
"As a survivor, it's extremely disheartening to explain to you why it's important to protect little girls," Jeanette Antolin said during a press conference Thursday.
She was joined by several other survivors, including 16-year-old Autumn Blaney, who endured Nassar's abuse in the year after Martha Karolyi was first allegedly made aware of the allegations.
The Karolyis last month filed a lawsuit aimed at USA Gymnastics and the USA Olympic Committee, requesting damages and not to be held responsible in multiple suits filed by Nassar's victims.
The coaching duo said they didn't learn of the sexual abuse allegations raised against Nassar until after the 2016 Olympic Games – but that contradicts a 2017 deposition in which Martha seemingly confesses USA Gymnastics President Steve Penny warned her about the now-imprisoned doctor in 2015.
"I think it's incredibly unfair that Martha didn't do her job and protect me," Blaney said. "I probably wouldn't be standing here if she did."
The former Michigan State University sports physician is currently serving the equivalent of a life sentence for possession of child pornography and the abuse of young gymnasts and athletes, many of whom claim Nassar abused them at the Karoyli's eponymous training facility.
USA Gymnastics cut ties with the Karoyli Ranch at the beginning of the year, shortly after Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles alleged she had been repeatedly abused at the facility.
In Texas, people – not just professionals – are required to report child abuse as soon as they are made aware. The survivors' attorneys said she should face criminal charges.
Martha "merely misspoke when answering the question in her deposition. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused," the couple's attorney, Gary Jewell, said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle.
"Martha is now taking the opportunity to correct that misunderstanding and make clear that, although she did receive a phone call from Steve Penny during the summer of 2015 regarding Larry Nassar leaving the USAG program, she had no knowledge of the allegations of sexual misconduct by Larry until the summer of 2016."
Attorneys representing several gymnasts who have suits against USA Gymnastics and others last week made public a clip of Martha's deposition.
"Were you ever advised by any USAG official in or around June of 2015 that they had received a complaint that Dr. Nassar had molested a national team gymnast at the ranch?" the interviewer asked, to which Martha says, "Yes I did."
When asked by whom, she responds, "Mr. Penny."
Attorney John Manly, who is representing more than 100 girls and athletes, blasted Jewel's statement "as a desperate attempt" to cover "a big fat lie."
He noted that he sent Martha her deposition so that she could correct any errors. She returned it to him with notes, but the date she learned of Nassar's abuse remained unchanged.
"Mr. Attorney General, there are 320 women and girls who cry out today for your help," Manly said. "You job sir, is justice. Your job sir, is to find the truth. And if 300-plus girls does not justify an investigation, then for god's sake, what does?"
