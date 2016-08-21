A golden day for Team USA on basketball court

Draymond Green of the United States celebrates after Team USA beat Serbia 96-66 to win the gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
Team USA’s DeMarcus Cousins is fired up during the men’s gold-medal game against Serbia at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
Team USA poses with its gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
Serbia’s Stefan Markovic (9) drives on Carmelo Anthony (15) of Team USA in the gold-medal game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
DeMarcus Cousins dunks against Serbia during the gold-medal game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Neibergall
The Associated Press
Team USA members, from left, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan and Kyle Lowry stand on the podium with their gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
DeAndre Jordan of Team USA swats a shot by Serbia’s Milos Teodosic (4) during the gold-medal game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
Team USA’s Kevin Durant is pumped up after hitting a three-pointer against Serbia in the gold-medal game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
DeMarcus Cousins of Team USA is fouled by Serbia’s Miroslav Raduljica during the gold-medal game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Neibergall
The Associated Press
Kevin Durant (5) celebrates with teammates Draymond Green (14) and others after a steal and dunk against Serbia during the men’s gold-medal basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
From left, Team USA’s Kevin Durant, DeAndre Jordan and Kyle Lowry pose with their gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
Carmelo Anthony (15) picked up his third Olympic gold medal Sunday at the Rio Games in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
DeAndre Jordan dunks against Serbia during the gold-medal game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Eric Gay
The Associated Press
DeMarcus Cousins and DeAndre Jordan, right, take a selfie with their gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Neibergall
The Associated Press
Carmelo Anthony dunks against Serbia at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
Kyrie Irving poses with his gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
Serbia’s Stefan Bircevic, bottom, and Team USA’s Jimmy Butler battle for the ball at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Neibergall
The Associated Press
DeAndre Jordan, left, of Team USA celebrates after winning the gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
Kevin Durant takes selfies with fans after winning the basketball gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
Serbia’s Miroslav Raduljica shoots as Kevin Durant (5) defends during the gold-medal game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Neibergall
The Associated Press
DeMarcus Cousins, left, and DeAndre Jordan celebrate near the end of the gold-medal game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
Fans take in the gold-medal basketball game at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
Members of Team USA stand for the national anthem after accepting their gold medals at the the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Matt York
The Associated Press
Kevin Durant celebrates with fans after winning the gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Neibergall
The Associated Press
Carmelo Anthony, left, poses with coach Jim Boeheim after winning the gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Neibergall
The Associated Press
DeAndre Jordan celebrates with fans after winning the gold medal at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 21, 2016.
Charlie Neibergall
The Associated Press