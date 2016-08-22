Two Olympic runners take home award that is far more rare than gold

Olympic runners Nikki Hamblin from New Zealand and American Abbey D'Agostino received an Olympic award that is more rare than gold, silver and bronze.
The two runners were awarded the Pierre de Coubertin medal for their incredible sportsmanship. The women helped each other up after falling 3,000 meters into the 5,000-meter race. Hamblin accidentally clipped D'Agostino, says Time.com, and they both fell to the floor. D'Agostino convinced her competitor to get back up. It turned out D'Agostino was hurt, but both women encouraged each other to finish the race.
The Pierre de Coubertin medal has only been awarded 17 times in Olympic history. On Saturday, Hamblin and D'Agostino became the 18th and 19th recipients of the award.
