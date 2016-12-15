MMA fighter Paige VanZant and fans have a dance off

Sacramento River Cats reliever Jean Machi gets Fresno's Alex Bregman on a grounder to short to end Tuesday night's Pacific Coast League game, won by the River Cats 6-4. That's Rando Moreno, a recent arrival from Richmond, making the play at short and getting the force with a toss to second baseman Ali Castillo.
Didn't get a chance to make it downtown to support riders of the 2016 Amgen Tour of California as they sprint toward the finish line in downtown Sacramento? Your'e in luck. Here is a quick video that will walk you through all of the Stage 8 festivities in downtown Sacramento on Sunday, May 22, 2016.
Chef Andrew Guerere says bacon-wrapped hot dogs and a spicy burger are being added to old favorites such as as tri-tip sandwiches that will be part of the 2016 menu at Raley Field, home of the Sacramento River Cats. Oh, and fried cheesecake.
A sold-out Raley Field became the center of attention at the West Sacramento-Sacramento nexus on Wednesday, March 30, 2016, when the San Francisco Giants played their top minor-league affiliate, the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. On the field and off, high-energy activity gave ever more credence to Sacramento's reputation as a baseball town.