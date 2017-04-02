WATCH: Cena, Nikki Bella get engaged, Hardy Boyz return and fans go wild for WrestleMania

WrestleMania had plenty of surprises in store for viewers in 2017.
Two of the top shocks: the return of The Hardy Boyz and John Cena and Nikki Bella getting engaged.
Matt and Jeff Hardy stole the show as surprise additions to the Raw tag team ladder match – and the duo won.
Cena got down on one knee after he and Bella defeated The Miz and Maryse via double pin, according to ESPN.
In one of the biggest scenes, the Undertaker left his gear in the ring after losing to Roman Reigns, suggesting the WWE icon is retiring.
Here are some of the key moments from WrestleMania 33 via tweets and social media video:
