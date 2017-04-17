Top moments from the Boston Marathon

Jose Sanchez, of San Antonio, carries the United States flag across the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Edna Kiplagat, left and Geoffrey Kirui, both of Kenya, hold a trophy together after their victories in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
AP
Women leave the starting line of the Boston Marathon from Hopkinton, Mass., on Monday. American Jordan Hasay, center, making her first run at the 26.2-mile distance, finished in third place and Desi Linden finished in fourth – the first time since 1991 that two U.S. women have finished in the top four.
Bill Greene
The Boston Globe
Kathrine Switzer, who was the first official woman entrant in the Boston Marathon 50 years ago, receives her medal from Joann Flaminio, right, of the Boston Athletic Association after finishing the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Kathrine Switzer, center, the first official woman entrant in the Boston Marathon 50 years ago, wears the same bib number after finishing the marathon on Monday in Boston. With Switzer are her husband Roger Robinson, left, and Joann Flaminio, right, of the Boston Athletic Association.
Elise Amendola
AP
Kathrine Switzer, who was the first official woman entrant in the Boston Marathon 50 years ago, crosses the finish line in the Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Michael Law, of Britain, bows to the ground after finishing the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Christophe Sobottka, front left, of France, and Betty Wilson, center, of Toronto, cross the finish line with other runners in the Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
U.S. Army soldiers Ted Louis-Jacques, left, and Jeff McNair assist Colette Longstaffe, of Britain, to the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Charles Krupa
AP
Dick Hoyt, right, greets his son Rick Hoyt and Bryan Lyons who pushed Rick in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston..
Elise Amendola
AP
Multitime Boston Marathon winner Uta Pipping, left, congratulates Ben Beach, of Bethesda, Md., after he finished running his 50th consecutive Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Ben Beach, of Bethesda, Md., approaches the finish line to complete his 50th consecutive Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
AP
Runners head to the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Elise Amendola
AP
A fan holds a "Boston Strong" flag near the finish line during the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Sisters Jingjing Yao, left, and Xiaoyan Yao, both of Vernon Hills, Ill, smile after finishing the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Bobby Carpenter, left, poses with Boston Marathon race director Dave McGillivray and Denna Laing, right, after he pushed Laing in the the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston. Carpenter was the first American-born player to be taken in the first round of an NHL Draft. Laing has been wheelchair-bound since being injured in the 2015 Women’s Winter Classic.
Elise Amendola
AP
Spectators at the site of one of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings react during the Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Bryan Lyons pushes Rick Hoyt toward the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
AP
Tatyana McFadden, of the United States, finishes in the women's wheelchair division of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Runners head down the stretch to the finish line in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
AP
Mario Vargas, left, of Chile, and Terry Canning, right, of Britain, carry Julianne Bowe, of Hoboken, N.J., to the finish line in the the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
AP
Bret Beauchamp, left, of Oxford, Miss., and Ezra Holland, right, of Manhattan Beach, Calif., help Hemayat Chowdhury, of Boston, toward the finish line of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
AP
Jake Mogan, of San Francisco, is carried to the finish line by Franklin Tenorio, of Equador, left, and Bryan Stansberry, of Columbus, Ohio, and members of the military during the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
AP
Geoffrey Kirui, of Kenya, runs on his way to winning the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Steven Senne
AP
Steven Senne
AP
Aaron Clements, of the United States, receives assistance after finishing the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Patrick Downes, survivor of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, greets the family of bombing victim Martin Richard after he competed in the handcycle division of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Edna Kiplagat, winner of the women's division, holds a trophy with her children Wendy Jemutai, 9, and Carlos Kipkorir, 13 after her victory in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Abdirahman Abdi, of the United States, receives attention after finishing the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
AP
A runner is doused after finishing the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
AP
Meb Keflezighi, right, of San Diego, who won the 2014 Boston Marathon, greets the family of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard after he finished the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
AP
Two-time Boston Marathon winner Joan Benoit Samuelson, left, congratulates Edna Kiplagat, of Kenya, on her victory in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Edna Kiplagat, of Kenya, wins the women's division of the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Charles Krupa
AP
Marcel Hug, of Switzerland, wins the men's wheelchair division ahead of Ernst Van Dyk, right, of South Africa, in the 121st Boston Marathon on Monday in Boston.
Elise Amendola
AP
Meb Keflezighi, of San Diego, center, breaks from the start with Galen Rupp, as they lead the men's elite runners from the line at the start of the 2017 Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., on Monday.
Mary Schwalm
AP