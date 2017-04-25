Sac State tennis player from New Zealand talks about the American experience

Christian Arroyo, the Giants’ top infield prospect, is batting .442 through his first 11 games with Triple-A Sacramento. The infielder was a first-round draft pick out of high school by the Giants in 2013 and has climbed steadily through the minors.
California Chrome, North America's all-time richest racehorse and winner of the 2014 Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, dazzled fans in winning the 2016 Pacific Classic on Aug. 20, 2016, at Del Mar, Calif.
Sacramento River Cats reliever Jean Machi gets Fresno's Alex Bregman on a grounder to short to end Tuesday night's Pacific Coast League game, won by the River Cats 6-4. That's Rando Moreno, a recent arrival from Richmond, making the play at short and getting the force with a toss to second baseman Ali Castillo.
Didn't get a chance to make it downtown to support riders of the 2016 Amgen Tour of California as they sprint toward the finish line in downtown Sacramento? Your'e in luck. Here is a quick video that will walk you through all of the Stage 8 festivities in downtown Sacramento on Sunday, May 22, 2016.
These are the women beginning the final Stage 8 of the Amgen Tour of California, taking off from downtown at 11:45 a.m. and smoothly taking an early corner at 9th and N streets in downtown Sacramento. They would hit the finish line three hours later.