Best places to watch the Tour of California in Sacramento on Sunday

The 2017 Amgen Tour of California men’s bicycle race kicks off in downtown Sacramento on Sunday, May 14.

The cyclists will depart the city from the customary start and finish line at 11th and L streets at 11:25 a.m. The 104-mile Stage 1 course crosses the Tower Bridge and heads south through West Sacramento into Yolo and Solano counties. After circling Ryer Island, the race returns to the capital along the Sacramento River before a three-lap circuit downtown.

The race is expected to conclude around 3:30 p.m. While the men’s race is in Yolo County, Stage 4 of women’s race – the final stage – will run on the downtown circuit. It will begin shortly after the men’s race departs and is expected to finish just after 2 p.m.

Road closures will begin near the Capitol on 10th Street on Friday. L Street portions of the course will be closed on Saturday, and the entire circuit will be closed for most of Sunday. Rolling road closures will occur along the rest of the course on Sunday.

Places to watch

1. The finish line: The winner will head to Stage 2 in Modesto as the race leader.

2. Any circuit corner: With three loops around the downtown circuit, you’ll see the riders slow three times as they take the corners.

3. Tower Bridge: There are several parklike space near this iconic river crossing.

4. Intermediate sprint: The winner here will pick up a few points for the green jersey competition.

5. Clarksburg: Watch the race near the river and check out local wineries.