‘SnoopCast’ gives fans option to hear Snoop Dogg on the mic – for UFC fight commentary

Renowned rapper Snoop Dogg will be on the mic hosting a new show starting mid-July.
He won’t be spitting rhymes. He’ll be providing live commentary for UFC fights, ESPN reported Friday.
The UFC just signed Snoop Dogg as a live fight commentator. Interesting stuff. Multiple audio options for new series https://t.co/h0eA20ADgL— Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 30, 2017
UFC signed Snoop Dogg to provide alternative audio alongside retired MMA fighter Urijah Faber for its new program, “Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series,” which starts July 11 and will air on UFC’s internet subscriber service, Fight Pass, according to ESPN. Viewers can choose between “SnoopCast” and a traditional form of commentary.
“I’m a big fan of UFC and looking forward to joining the team to bring my unique take on all the action,” Snoop Dogg said in a press release on UFC’s website. “Ya’ll in for a brand new experience with Dogg on the mic.”
The series is set to show five fights a night for eight weeks, ESPN reported.
A prolific figure in the rap game with 17 Grammy nominations, it’s not the first time Snoop has taken his distinctive voice outside the rap game. In 2014, gamers could pay $3 for a downloadable expansion to first-person shooter “Call of Duty: Ghosts” that replaced the stock announcer with Snoop’s voice. And his take on scenes from nature documentary series “Planet Earth” – dubbed “Plizzanet Earth” – have been a hit online, earning millions of views on the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel.
Snoop Dogg released his 15th studio album, “Neva Left” in May. He’ll receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.
