Conor McGregor, of Ireland, arrived for a news conference at Barclays Center on July 13 in New York. McGregor and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green got into an Instagram tussle early Sunday.
Other Sports

July 23, 2017 9:54 AM

Draymond Green, Conor McGregor fuss on Instagram

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and UFC fighter Conor McGregor got into an Instagram tussle early Sunday over a jersey.

Green posted a photo of McGregor, who is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26, wearing a retro Warriors jersey. “We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh,” Green captioned the image.

 

We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh @thenotoriousmma

A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on

Although the jersey bears Green’s current number, 23, it’s actually a throwback to ex-Warrior C.J. Watson.

“That’s C.J. Watson mate,” McGregor commented on the post. “I don’t know who the f--- you are. No disrespect tho kid, keep hustling and stay in school.”

McGregor also told Green, a two-time NBA champion, that “I dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid.”

Green later responded “that number won’t be worn again when I’m finished with it clown!” He also told McGregor, “take that warrior jersey off bruh, you’re an incredible internet troll we don’t rock with you! Go train bum!”

McGregor’s choice of jersey may be no coincidence. Watson was linked to a 2010 domestic abuse case involving Mayweather.

