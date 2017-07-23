Draymond Green, Conor McGregor fuss on Instagram

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and UFC fighter Conor McGregor got into an Instagram tussle early Sunday over a jersey.
Green posted a photo of McGregor, who is scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather on Aug. 26, wearing a retro Warriors jersey. “We rocking with Floyd bro not you... take that off bruh,” Green captioned the image.
Although the jersey bears Green’s current number, 23, it’s actually a throwback to ex-Warrior C.J. Watson.
“That’s C.J. Watson mate,” McGregor commented on the post. “I don’t know who the f--- you are. No disrespect tho kid, keep hustling and stay in school.”
McGregor also told Green, a two-time NBA champion, that “I dribble heads off the floor. Not a ball. This is no game here kid.”
Draymond Green and Conor McGregor are going at it this morning on Instagram: pic.twitter.com/Ua3qIoh5gb— SB Nation (@SBNation) July 23, 2017
Green later responded “that number won’t be worn again when I’m finished with it clown!” He also told McGregor, “take that warrior jersey off bruh, you’re an incredible internet troll we don’t rock with you! Go train bum!”
McGregor’s choice of jersey may be no coincidence. Watson was linked to a 2010 domestic abuse case involving Mayweather.
