The Golden Knights didn’t win the Stanley Cup. Why some in Sacramento are celebrating

The Vegas Golden Knights' historic run is finally over.

The expansion NHL franchise made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, but a 4-3 loss at home in Game 5 Thursday gave the Washington Capitals the first championship in the team's 44-year history.

Some with Sacramento ties were celebrating the Caps' win, which broke a 27-year title drought for teams in the nation's capital. But the glee had little to do with Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby and Co.

Instead, it was more about the Golden Knights' loss. Why? Because the team is partially owned by the Maloofs. The same family who once owned the Kings. The same family who tried to sell the team to investors who planned to move the Kings to Seattle.

The Maloofs eventually sold the team to a group led by Vivek Ranadive in 2013.

It appears there are still some bitter feelings toward the Maloofs. Several Twitter users took to the social media site to express their happiness over Vegas' loss:

Once again the Maloofs can’t close the deal — Carmichael Dave’s Burner Account (@CarmichaelDave) June 8, 2018

CAPITALS! Thank you, thank you, thank you! No one deserves this more than Ovie, and no one would deserve it less than the Maloofs. #Capitals #GoldenKnights #NHLPlayoffs #StanleyCupFinals — Steven Leeper (@The_Grim_Leeper) June 8, 2018

Not gonna lie, pretty stoked the Maloofs took the L. They don’t deserve good things. — Johnny Taylor, Jr. (@hipsterocracy) June 8, 2018

The world wasn't ready for the Maloofs to be champions in 2002, and it apparently wasn't ready in 2018. #VegasBorn



But go Sacramento Monarchs. — Fairweather Marvin (@MAD_Marvin) June 8, 2018

We can all celebrate a Maloof loss — LLcoolRay (@LLcoolRay14) June 8, 2018

Silver Lining: No championship for those scumbag Maloofs. — Steven Pearlstein (@StevenZP2) June 8, 2018

Seeing the Maloofs come up juuust short really warms my soul. #karma — Paul Kessler (@TooTallPaul92) June 8, 2018

Congratulations to the Hockey franchise not co-owned by the odious Maloof Brothers for restoring balance to the Force — Chris Duerr (@ChrisDuerr) June 8, 2018