Washington Capitals celebrate winning the Stanley Cup as Vegas Golden Knights left wing David Perron skates away Thursday in Las Vegas. The Capitals won the game 4-3 and the series 4-1.
The Golden Knights didn’t win the Stanley Cup. Why some in Sacramento are celebrating

By Noel Harris

June 07, 2018 09:16 PM

The Vegas Golden Knights' historic run is finally over.

The expansion NHL franchise made it all the way to the Stanley Cup Final, but a 4-3 loss at home in Game 5 Thursday gave the Washington Capitals the first championship in the team's 44-year history.

Some with Sacramento ties were celebrating the Caps' win, which broke a 27-year title drought for teams in the nation's capital. But the glee had little to do with Alex Ovechkin, Braden Holtby and Co.

Instead, it was more about the Golden Knights' loss. Why? Because the team is partially owned by the Maloofs. The same family who once owned the Kings. The same family who tried to sell the team to investors who planned to move the Kings to Seattle.

The Maloofs eventually sold the team to a group led by Vivek Ranadive in 2013.

It appears there are still some bitter feelings toward the Maloofs. Several Twitter users took to the social media site to express their happiness over Vegas' loss:

