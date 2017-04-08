Friday night’s suspended River Cats-Rainiers game will resume on July 8

For the second consecutive night the Sacramento River Cats were rained out at Raley Field, this time making into the first inning Friday against the visiting Tacoma Rainiers before a heavy spring storm caused the game to be suspended.
The game will resume when the Rainiers return to Sacramento on Saturday, July 8, with the River Cats at bat in the bottom of the first inning and the score 0-0. The regularly scheduled game will follow.
The River Cats’s opening game of the 2017 season with the Rainiers was rained out Thursday night. That game is scheduled to be played as part of a doubleheader Monday.
