River Cats end series against Rainiers with a doubleheader split

Sacramento-area fans got a double dose of baseball on Monday at Raley Field.
The River Cats split a doubleheader with the Tacoma Rainiers, falling 3-1 in the opener before earning a 4-0 victory in the nightcap.
Monday’s twin bill was necessary due to the scheduled season opener raining out Thursday.
In the opening tilt, the River Cats (3-1) were held to just three hits and scored their only run in the fifth inning on Carlos Moncrief’s home run to right.
Tacoma starter Chase De Jong (1-0) went 5 1/3, allowing the lone run on two hits and three walks. Sacramento reliever Tyler Rogers (0-1) was charged with the loss. He surrendered two runs on two hits while recording two outs.
In a reversal from the opener, the Rainiers (1-3) managed just three hits, all off River Cats starter Ricky Romero, who went four innings and struck out five while walking three. Sacramento reliever Michael Roth earned his second win of the season, allowing only a walk while pitching the fifth inning.
Designated hitter Jae-gyun Hwang drove in two of Sacramento’s four runs with a double in the fifth.
The River Cats travel to Salt Lake City to face the Bees on Tuesday.
Comments