River Cats fall to Vegas in 10 innings

The River Cats gained a solid lead in the fourth inning Monday against the Las Vegas 51s, but couldn’t hold onto it in the end. Sacramento lost 7-5 in 10 innings.
#RiverCats lose a heartbreaker in Vegas, 7-5 in 10 innings. #ClawsUp— River Cats (@RiverCats) April 18, 2017
The River Cats drove in four runs in the fourth in Las Vegas. Christian Arroyo opened the inning with a base hit and Orlando Calixte scored a two-out, two-run double. Arroyo’s play extended his hitting streak to 10 games.
Vegas responded in the sixth and seventh innings, taking a 5-4 lead, but the River Cats tied it in the eighth.
The 51s’ Dominic Smith slammed a two-run hit off of River Cats reliever Chase Johnson to win the game in the 10th.
The River Cats are now below .500 for the first time this season. They’ll be back at Raley Field on Tuesday to face Salt Lake.
Comments