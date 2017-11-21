Giants ace Madison Bumgarner pitches in a rehab assignment with the River Cats against the Fresno Grizzlies on June 30 in West Sacramento.
Sacramento River Cats

River Cats to offer ‘Giant’ ticket deal, complete with Bumgarner memorabilia

By Noel Harris

nharris@sacbee.com

November 21, 2017 06:52 PM

River Cats fans, it’s almost time to get a “Giant” deal on a ticket package.

The team’s annual Giant Pack will go on sale Monday, according to the team’s website. The 13-game deal includes a Senate-level seat for the team’s home opener (April 10), Mother’s Day (May 13) and Star Wars Night (July 14). As a bonus for those who buy the package, included will be a Madison Bumgarner Sactown T-shirt. The Giants ace and four-time All-Star made a rehab appearance at Raley Field on June 30.

Buyers will also get exclusive access to the pre-sale for the River Cats’ exhibition game against the Giants on March 24 at Raley Field. For the first 500 customers, the River Cats will offer gifts, which must be picked up at the stadium.

The package, valued at $800, is priced at $299. Call 916-371-HITS (4487) or email tickets@rivercats.com for more information.

