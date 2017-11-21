River Cats to offer ‘Giant’ ticket deal, complete with Bumgarner memorabilia

River Cats fans, it’s almost time to get a “Giant” deal on a ticket package.
The team’s annual Giant Pack will go on sale Monday, according to the team’s website. The 13-game deal includes a Senate-level seat for the team’s home opener (April 10), Mother’s Day (May 13) and Star Wars Night (July 14). As a bonus for those who buy the package, included will be a Madison Bumgarner Sactown T-shirt. The Giants ace and four-time All-Star made a rehab appearance at Raley Field on June 30.
Buyers will also get exclusive access to the pre-sale for the River Cats’ exhibition game against the Giants on March 24 at Raley Field. For the first 500 customers, the River Cats will offer gifts, which must be picked up at the stadium.
The package, valued at $800, is priced at $299. Call 916-371-HITS (4487) or email tickets@rivercats.com for more information.
Comments