Lucha libre lids? River Cats unveil Latino-inspired caps, jerseys to be worn in 10 games

The River Cats, who are scheduled to play a preseason game against the San Francisco Giants at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Raley Field, will become the Dorados de Sacramento for 10 games this season.
The River Cats will be one of 33 teams participating in this year’s Copa de la Diversión, Minor League Baseball has announced.
Each Dorado will don black jerseys with golden lettering and sleeves and baby blue trim as well as black hats featuring a blue luchador mask with an “S” on the forehead.
The Copa de la Diversión, which translates to “Fun Cup,” began last year when four teams participated to recognize Latino communities in Charlotte, Las Vegas, Visalia and Kane County, Ill. This year’s tournament includes 165 games at all levels of the minor leagues, including the green-and-orange Caballos de Stockton (Stockton Ports) and Gigantes de San Jose (San Jose Giants).
”Dorados” refers to Sacramento being the Golden State’s capital. Other team names, such as the Flying Chanclas de San Antonio, Corpus Christi Raspas and Mariachis de Nuevo México (née Albuquerque Isotopes) play off Hispanic culture.
The River Cats will play as the Dorados for the following games: May 1 vs. Las Vegas Reyas de Plata (away), May 8 vs. Abejas de Salt Lake (home), May 22 vs. Las Vegas Reyas de Plata (home), June 5 vs. Cielo Azul de Oklahoma City (home), June 26 vs. Mariachis de Nuevo México (away), July 20 vs. El Paso Chihuahuas (away), July 24 vs. Omaha Cazadores de Tormentas (home), Aug. 3 vs. Memphis Música (away), Aug. 19 vs. Mariachis de Nuevo México (away) and Aug. 25 vs. Las Vegas Reyas de Plata (home).
Each participating team will auction its game-used caps and jerseys off at the season’s end and donate the proceeds to a Latino-based organization in its community, according to a River Cats news release.
Benjy Egel: (916) 321-1052, begel@sacbee.com
