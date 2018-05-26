Madison Bumgarner thrills River Cats fans at Raley Field

Recently signed San Francisco Giants third baseman Pablo Sandoval continues his quest to return to the big leagues, playing for the River Cats on Tuesday, July 25, 2017 at Raley Field in West Sacramento.
Christian Arroyo, the Giants’ top infield prospect, is batting .442 through his first 11 games with Triple-A Sacramento. The infielder was a first-round draft pick out of high school by the Giants in 2013 and has climbed steadily through the minor
Sacramento River Cats reliever Jean Machi gets Fresno's Alex Bregman on a grounder to short to end Tuesday night's Pacific Coast League game, won by the River Cats 6-4. That's Rando Moreno, a recent arrival from Richmond, making the play at short
Chef Andrew Guerere says bacon-wrapped hot dogs and a spicy burger are being added to old favorites such as as tri-tip sandwiches that will be part of the 2016 menu at Raley Field, home of the Sacramento River Cats. Oh, and fried cheesecake.
A sold-out Raley Field became the center of attention at the West Sacramento-Sacramento nexus on Wednesday, March 30, 2016, when the San Francisco Giants played their top minor-league affiliate, the Triple-A Sacramento River Cats. On the field and