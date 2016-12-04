Kenyan Nelson Oyugi wins California International Marathon

Kenyan Nelson Oyugi won Sunday’s California International Marathon in 2 hours, 11 minutes, finishing seconds ahead of fellow Kenyan Elisha Barno.
Daniel Tapia of Castroville finished third. Sarah Kiptoo of Kenya was the top woman finisher at 2 hours, 31 minutes and 20 seconds. Stephanie Bruce of Flagstaff, Ariz. finished second and Lauren Jimison from El Dorado Hills was third.
The 26.2-mile race from Folsom to Sacramento was expected to have 9,000 marathoners from 34 different countries. Sunday marked the 34th running of CIM, the largest and oldest marathon in the Sacramento region.
An additional 3,500 runners participated in the CIM Relay Challenge, which occurs simultaneously with the full marathon event. Near the finish line, about 2,000 people participated in a 2.62-mile fun run, including many students from local schools.
Oyugi will receive $10,000 for winning Sunday’s race.
CIM is known as a fast course, with a net elevation drop from the start near Folsom Dam to the finish in front of the state Capitol. Crisp temperatures during the late fall race are considered ideal for marathoning, and Sunday was no different as runners enjoyed cool weather in the low- to mid-40s under clear skies.
Those factors make the race popular among runners trying to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials and the Boston Marathon.
CIM also doubled as the national marathon championship for the U.S. Association of Blind Athletes.
The Sacramento Running Association, which organizes CIM, offered $5,000 bonuses to any U.S. runner whose time Sunday placed him or her in the national top 10 list for 2016. SRA also offered a smaller $2,000 bonus for those whose times rank among the top 25 in the nation.
