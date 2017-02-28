Reservations open for Labor Day camping in California state parks

1:22 Down he goes! Watch officer's incredible tackle taking down man with baseball bat Pause

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

0:21 House fire on Grove Avenue

0:42 The meaning of Ash Wednesday

1:10 Undocumented students at CSUS worry about Trump ending Obama protections

0:58 Watch: Drone flies over auxiliary spillway at Lake Oroville

0:37 Tempers flare in Marysville traffic

1:43 Water continues to rush down Oroville spillway on Friday

0:46 See water rush at Oroville Dam as untested emergency spillway activated