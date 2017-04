More Videos

1:33 Watch whitewater rafting guides head down American River after record winter

1:49 How the Kinneys hiked the Tahoe Rim Trail with their 11-month-old son in tow

2:03 Pacheco State Park educates visitors on seasonal flora during annual Wildflower Day

0:50 A Moment of Zen with California Wildflowers

1:05 Fremont Weir fish rescue underway in Yolo Bypass

1:35 American Mikaela Shiffrin wins at Squaw

1:15 Biologists rescue stranded fish on the Feather River below Oroville Dam

1:49 New Sacramento park named in honor of city leader

2:06 How to pick the best top-water lure

0:23 Bobcat fishing at national park snags a salmon

1:10 Sacramento's problem of unfinished parks and how to fix them

1:28 What's it like to run the California International Marathon?