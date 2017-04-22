Record snowpack makes for wild whitewater rafting on American River

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:14 Voices from Sacramento's March for Science Pause 0:32 Little kids offer insights about our planetary home on eve of Earth Day 0:54 Singer Lauren Wakefield kicks off March for Science, and Doris Matsui speaks in Sacramento 1:43 Activist tells why he hit Mayor Kevin Johnson with pie 0:56 Peeling and patching: A big Highway 50 fix needs fixing 1:42 Sacramento, City of Trees or Farm to Fork Capital? 0:24 Fly over the newly branded water tower 1:27 Sacramento Mural Festival paints the city beautiful 0:41 Remembering Lt. Col. Ira S. Eadie, U-2 spy plane pilot out of Beale 11:32 'You can shoot me in my head right now, 'cause I'm tired of living.' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Anticipating an increase in whitewater rafters in a year of record precipitation, outfitting company O.A.R.S. went to the swift-running American River for a recent training session to prepare rafting guides for the high water and challenging conditions they will face. Brad Branan The Sacramento Bee