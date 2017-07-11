Senior Pass
Senior Pass National Park Service

July 11, 2017 9:28 AM

Get this bargain while you can. Cost of lifetime Senior Pass to national parks to skyrocket

By Bill Lindelof

blindelof@sacbee.com

One of the best bargains around for older Americans is about to get pricier when the Senior Pass to America’s national parks increases $70 near the end of August.

The Senior Pass has cost $10 since 1994. It gives U.S. citizens 62 and older lifetime admission to parks such as Yellowstone, Yosemite and Lassen.

Legislation passed by Congress in December 2016 increases the cost of the pass to $80 as of Aug. 28. Until then, the Senior Pass can be purchased for $10 at a national park that charges an entrance fee.

It can also be purchased until the cost increases by mail for $10 with an additional $10 charge for processing. The park service warns that there will likely be delays of several months to receive the pass due to demand.

The Senior Pass waives the entrance fees for traveling companions. At parks where entrance is per-vehicle, the pass admits the pass holder and all passengers in a non-commercial vehicle.

The legislation also introduced a new annual Senior Pass for $20. Seniors who buy annual Senior Passes for four years can trade them in for a lifetime Senior Pass for no additional charge.

Bill Lindelof: 916-321-1079, @Lindelofnews

