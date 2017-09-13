Think you could handle ‘combat fishing’ on the Feather River?

More Videos

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Pause
Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American 1:20

Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site 2:26

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site

'I haven't left prayer behind' 1:50

'I haven't left prayer behind'

Rancho Cordova police bring Christmas surprise for ill 'junior officer' 1:12

Rancho Cordova police bring Christmas surprise for ill 'junior officer'

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

  • Anglers flock to 'combat fishing' zone in Oroville

    Every year, fall-run Chinook salmon run up the Feather River to spawn. Near the end of their journey, they congregate in an oxygen-rich deep pool fed with water from the Thermalito Afterbay, a small reservoir below Oroville Dam. Here, anglers gather by the hundreds to catch them.

Every year, fall-run Chinook salmon run up the Feather River to spawn. Near the end of their journey, they congregate in an oxygen-rich deep pool fed with water from the Thermalito Afterbay, a small reservoir below Oroville Dam. Here, anglers gather by the hundreds to catch them. Ryan Sabalow The Sacramento Bee
Every year, fall-run Chinook salmon run up the Feather River to spawn. Near the end of their journey, they congregate in an oxygen-rich deep pool fed with water from the Thermalito Afterbay, a small reservoir below Oroville Dam. Here, anglers gather by the hundreds to catch them. Ryan Sabalow The Sacramento Bee

Hunting Fishing

Think you could handle ‘combat fishing’ on the Feather River?

By Ryan Sabalow

rsabalow@sacbee.com

September 13, 2017 11:35 AM

UPDATED 10 HOURS 30 MINUTES AGO

OROVILLE

Every year, fall-run Chinook salmon run up the Feather River to spawn. Near the end of their journey, they congregate in an oxygen-rich deep pool fed with water from the Thermalito Afterbay, a small reservoir below Oroville Dam.

Here, anglers gather by the hundreds to catch them. The close-quarters action is sometimes disparagingly called “combat fishing.”

Watch the video to see what a quiet Tuesday afternoon looks like at what north state anglers call “The Outlet.”

It can be even busier on the weekends.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ryan Sabalow: 916-321-1264, @ryansabalow

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 1:10

Six new laws that could change your life in 2018

Pause
Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American 1:20

Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster 1:21

Incandescent bulbs are losing their luster

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway 0:33

Two shot in Oak Park near Santa Cruz Way and Broadway

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:13

Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site 2:26

Powerhouse Science Center prepares to launch to new site

'I haven't left prayer behind' 1:50

'I haven't left prayer behind'

Rancho Cordova police bring Christmas surprise for ill 'junior officer' 1:12

Rancho Cordova police bring Christmas surprise for ill 'junior officer'

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win 1:59

Jimmy Garoppolo and Robbie Gould spark 49ers' third straight win

  • These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables

    At the end of their lifecycle, many salmon that reach the Nimbus Fish Hatchery are killed for spawning, then their carcasses are frozen and shipped for processing. The salmon will be distributed to food banks to help needy families during the winter months.

These salmon swim upstream -- to dinner tables

View More Video