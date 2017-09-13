Think you could handle ‘combat fishing’ on the Feather River?

Every year, fall-run Chinook salmon run up the Feather River to spawn. Near the end of their journey, they congregate in an oxygen-rich deep pool fed with water from the Thermalito Afterbay, a small reservoir below Oroville Dam.
Here, anglers gather by the hundreds to catch them. The close-quarters action is sometimes disparagingly called “combat fishing.”
Watch the video to see what a quiet Tuesday afternoon looks like at what north state anglers call “The Outlet.”
It can be even busier on the weekends.
