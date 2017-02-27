Sacramento River begins to clear for stripers but levels remain high

5:28 See the water-saturated Sacramento River area from the sky Pause

0:56 Beauty and danger: New images show Lake Oroville and the dam

2:06 Kings fans react to the Cousins trade

1:49 Texas transgender wrestler wins girls state title

0:45 Incoming UC Davis Chancellor Gary May talks about a lack of diversity in education

1:07 Elderly woman rescued from South Sacramento blaze

0:46 See the damage evolve: Oroville spillway erosion over time

1:23 Jim Brulte says Democrats are ruining California

5:38 The birth of Oroville Dam | Watch construction of tallest dam in the U.S. in the 1960s